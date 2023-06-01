Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 40,173 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40,173 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,137.1% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $328.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $335.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.01.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

