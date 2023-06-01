Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $4.13 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 49,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.10, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

