ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.39

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.39 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 1687931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.59.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8,589.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,696,000 after buying an additional 532,357 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 376,080 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,968,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,366,000.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

