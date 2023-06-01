Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.10

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 125354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,846,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,600,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,818,000 after buying an additional 1,008,813 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $22,198,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,122,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

