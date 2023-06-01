Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,451 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Heska were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heska by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Heska by 43.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heska by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heska by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Heska by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Heska Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $119.87.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. Analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

