Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,717 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,671,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,608,000 after acquiring an additional 214,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 785,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

