Raymond James & Associates Purchases 13,531 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 270.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,478,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,457,000 after buying an additional 1,809,434 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 649,894 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 202,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 95.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 5,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at $269,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

REYN opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

