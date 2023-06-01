Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 131.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average of $124.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $158.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,758 shares of company stock worth $3,557,125. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

