Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,029 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,653 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,460 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,847,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.78 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

