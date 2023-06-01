Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XTN opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $63.47 and a one year high of $83.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

