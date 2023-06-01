Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 172.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0484 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

