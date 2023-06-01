Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 146,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 82,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 161,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DUSA opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $340.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

