Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 865,554 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $35,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $832.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.374 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

