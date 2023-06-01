Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 515,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $122,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,503.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $836,072.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,005,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,503.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,649. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

