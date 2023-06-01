Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,064 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of CYD opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

