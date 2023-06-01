Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 70,608 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,608 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in OneMain by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Articles

