Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $633.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.86. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

