Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,140,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $39,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

SBRA stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -214.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.