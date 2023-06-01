Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58,041 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $162,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 287.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

