Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after acquiring an additional 978,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,699,000 after acquiring an additional 150,169 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,777,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.