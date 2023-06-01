Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Rises By 6.1%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Bio-Path Trading Down 1.2 %

BPTH opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

BPTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

