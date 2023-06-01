Short Interest in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Rises By 6.5%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

BBU opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.