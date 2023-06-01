Short Interest in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Rises By 6.7%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,440,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 10,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $36,561.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $36,561.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,544.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $448,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,999 shares of company stock worth $1,537,792 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 60,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period.

CDAY opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.71 and a beta of 1.44. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

