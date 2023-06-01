Short Interest in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expands By 6.5%

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,148 shares of company stock worth $4,086,045. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cogent Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.65 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,700.08%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

