Short Interest in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Increases By 6.8%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 19,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Coupang Trading Up 1.3 %

CPNG opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.04 and a beta of 1.36. Coupang has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,181,467 shares of company stock worth $34,123,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 727.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CPNG. Bank of America raised their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.