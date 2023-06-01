Short Interest in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Decreases By 5.1%

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,253 shares of company stock worth $2,024,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.45.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.