Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $8,201,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2,001.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 43,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2,905.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 40,007 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $4,668,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLAB opened at $140.67 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

