Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Smartsheet by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $49.57 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

