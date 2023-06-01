Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 287.10, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

