SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 1-Year High at $216.14

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $216.14 and last traded at $209.43, with a volume of 36448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.76.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.20.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

