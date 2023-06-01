Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $183.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 116.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.