Stewart Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stewart Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $328.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $335.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.81 and its 200 day moving average is $266.80.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.01.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.