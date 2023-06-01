Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $34,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after buying an additional 439,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $8,783,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $6,349,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 366,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 142,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 134,658 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $262,911.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,621,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,656 shares of company stock worth $1,588,564. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

