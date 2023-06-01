Swiss National Bank Buys 3,000 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 38,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 172,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SolarWinds by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of SWI opened at $9.30 on Thursday. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

