Swiss National Bank Has $975,000 Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 28.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Big Lots stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $145.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

