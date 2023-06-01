Swiss National Bank Invests $851,000 in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 112,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.12. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at $394,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $25,704.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,962 shares of company stock valued at $74,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

