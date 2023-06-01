Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,800 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,830 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 338,566 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after buying an additional 42,278 shares during the period.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.