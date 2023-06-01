Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,592,000 after buying an additional 652,451 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,974,000 after purchasing an additional 161,346 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,289,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 708,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 525,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

SNDX opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,131,625.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $381,868.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,564 shares of company stock worth $3,354,684. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

