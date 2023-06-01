Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.04

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.04 and last traded at $166.30, with a volume of 2320575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.78.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

