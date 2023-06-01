TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,898,000 after purchasing an additional 888,266 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850,903 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,852,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,841,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,970,000 after buying an additional 192,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,857,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,969,000 after buying an additional 30,939 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE:TU opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.38%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

