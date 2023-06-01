Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

TPX opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

