The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 126,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GDV stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

