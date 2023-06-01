The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Up 6.4% in May

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 29,560,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE GPS opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.91.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -374.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Towle & Co lifted its position in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

