The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 727.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $605,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,672,557 shares in the company, valued at $106,902,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $605,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,672,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,902,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $41.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

