Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,732,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Tiptree worth $37,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 1.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the third quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tiptree by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Stock Performance

TIPT stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.60 million, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.10. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $16.97.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $369.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

Insider Transactions at Tiptree

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tiptree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

