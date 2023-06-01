TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TrueBlue by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Insider Transactions at TrueBlue

In other news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,013.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at $728,013.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Garrett Ferencz purchased 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $75,000.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 67,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,976.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $513.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $465.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TBI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

TrueBlue Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.