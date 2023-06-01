Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 45.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at $46,403,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $738,600 in the last 90 days. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion Trading Up 5.6 %

TRUP stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Trupanion Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Further Reading

