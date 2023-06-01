Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Trustmark by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. Trustmark’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,837 shares in the company, valued at $904,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMK shares. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.