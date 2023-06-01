TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,965,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,127,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,683,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,870,000 after buying an additional 1,256,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,540,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,663,000 after buying an additional 275,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.70 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.