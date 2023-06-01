UBS Group AG Acquires 437,846 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 628.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 507,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

